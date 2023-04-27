India registers 190% rise in YoY outbound travel, highest in Asia: Report2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM IST
- With around ten million foreign trips, India is thus the leading Asian source market for outbound travel, the report noted.
A recent report has stated that India emerged as the largest source market for outbound travelers in Asia in the year 2022. With an estimated year over year rise of 190%, India made an above-average recovery, wherein the travel bugs logged numbers slightly more than half of the travel volume achieved in 2019.
