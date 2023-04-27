A recent report has stated that India emerged as the largest source market for outbound travelers in Asia in the year 2022. With an estimated year over year rise of 190%, India made an above-average recovery, wherein the travel bugs logged numbers slightly more than half of the travel volume achieved in 2019.

A comparison between 2022 and 2019 outbound travel shows that travel volume last year reached pre-pandemic figures by more than half (55 per cent).

The report published by IPK International and published in ITB Berlin 2024, states that India's outbound travel market exceeded those of China, South Korea and Japan in Asia. In 2019 India ranked fifth behind China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Notably in 2022, the outbound travel for the world was 90%. With around ten million foreign trips, India is thus the leading Asian source market for outbound travel, the report noted.

According to the report, India is the third most popular travel destination in Asia. The primary source markets last year were the USA, UK and UAE.

The report also predicted that the keen interest of Indian travelers to go abroad for trips will continue in 2023 as well.

Where did Indians travel to?

According to the report, Dubai topped the chart, followed by the USA, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

In number, 70 per cent of travellers in India undertook trips in Asia, which compared with the previous year’s figures increased by more than 250 per cent. Europe and America each accounted for around 15 per cent of trips.

In 2022 Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Dubai were India’s preferred travel destinations, the report informed.

Travel spending by Indian travelers

The report noted that on an average, Indians spent 235 euros per person and night on foreign trips. This covered all costs including transport, accommodation, catering and other spending like shopping.

In 2022 the average duration of a foreign trip was eight days, a slight increase both in comparison with the previous year and before the pandemic. The majority of trips included more than four overnights. Short trips, between one and three nights, made up 40 per cent of Indian outbound travel.

Types of trips Indians took in 2022

The report noted that holiday trips for outbound Indians registered an above-average year-on-year increase at 64%. Business trips comprised about a quarter of foreign travel, while other outbound private trips made up around 10 per cent.

Further, round trips ranked first with a market share of around 30%, followed by city breaks at 26% and sun and beach holidays at around 20%. Compared with the previous year, round trips and sun and beach holidays benefited significantly from the growth in India’s outbound travel market and were able to increase their market share.