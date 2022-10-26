India reiterates need to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy

NEW DELHI :Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s position on need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine to the Defence Minister of Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu during a telephonic conversation held on Wednesday.
Both the ministers held discussions on bilateral defence cooperation. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about the possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’.
The Indian defence minister said that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side. “The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity."
A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material. This material can be extracted from nuclear power plants or research laboratories. Unlike a nuclear bomb, these weapons can be manufactured quickly and cheaply. Further, they are not used to inflict mass devastation. Instead, a dirty bomb can spread radioactive material over vast distances and render areas uninhabitable. It might also necessitate the evacuation of territory affected by the explosions.
Russia has been outspoken in recent weeks about its fears that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb for use in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has also spoken to his counterparts in the United States, France and Turkey about its concerns. Ukraine, for its part, has rubbished the allegations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments come on the heels of increasing worry about the possibility of nuclear use in Ukraine. Shortly before invading Ukraine in 2022, President Vladimir Putin placed nuclear forces in Russia in a state of advanced readiness. Since then, he has repeatedly stated his willingness to use all means to defend what he sees as Russian territory.
