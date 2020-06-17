India rejects China’s demand to grant it market economy status

“India must fulfill its obligation to WTO and recognise China PR as a market economy status. Surrogate country methodology for China PR expired on 11 December 2016. After the expiry of China’s accession to WTO, it must be treated in same way as any other WTO member and regardless of the domestic law of a particular member, imports from China PR must be demonstrated on the basis of Chinese prices and costs," Chinese companies submitted before the Directorate General Of Anti-Dumping And Allied Duties (DGTR).