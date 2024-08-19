India rejects ‘mediation’ role during PM Modi’s Ukraine visit, just weeks after rebuking Putin in Moscow: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine, making it his first visit since the war began. India will not mediate between Ukraine and Russia but will help convey messages, officials said.

Written By Sayantani
Updated19 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023(via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine later in August. This would mark his very first visit to the war-torn country after Russia launched the military operation in February 2022. The visit also comes only a month after PM Modi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine, the official dates of which are yet to be announced, government officials have noted that India would not indulge in mediation talk between Ukraine and Russia, Hindustan Times reported. The officials have confirmed, India would convey messages between the two countries instead.

Also Read | India-Russia summit: PM Modi says ‘openly discussed’ Ukraine conflict with Putin

PM Modi's visit, which is a first by an Indian premier since Ukraine became independent in 1991, comes only a month after his Russia trip which coincided with a lethal strike on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

While Modi made a highly publicised trip to Moscow on July 8-9 aimed to strengthen trade and cooperation in areas ranging from nuclear energy to medicine, PM Modi was at the receiving end of strong criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also Read | MEA Reacts Strongly To US’ ’Disappointing’ Remark On Modi-Putin Meet

Last month President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said PM Modi could play a “significant role” in achieving peace in Ukraine. However, New Delhi has ruled out any mediatory role, HT reported.

Since the conflict aggravated in 2022, India has refused to censure Russia or Russian officials, much to the chagrin of Western superpowers. New Delhi has desisted taking sides or going against Russia which accounts for almost 60% of the arsenal of India’s armed forces and has emerged as one of the top suppliers of crude oil following sanctions imposed by the West.

Also Read | ‘Freedom of choice’: India responds as US official slams Modi’s visit to Russia

However, following the strike on Ukraine, PM Modi had publicly rebuked President Putin using emotive language. Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying and reiterated New Delhi's position that Moscow and Kyiv should resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, saying "solutions are not possible on the battleground".

Also Read | ’Solution to Ukraine war...’: India bats for ’dialogue’ as Modi heads to Russia

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Moscow also coincided with the NATO summit that took place between 9-10 July. At the summit, US, and NATO allies had vowed to bolster support for Ukraine to counter Russia.

US had also informed that they had raised concern with India about its ties with Russia but also added that the relationship gives New Delhi an ability to urge Putin to end the war.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldIndia rejects ‘mediation’ role during PM Modi’s Ukraine visit, just weeks after rebuking Putin in Moscow: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue