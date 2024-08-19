India rejects ‘mediation’ role during PM Modi’s Ukraine visit, just weeks after rebuking Putin in Moscow: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine later in August. This would mark his very first visit to the war-torn country after Russia launched the military operation in February 2022. The visit also comes only a month after PM Modi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine, the official dates of which are yet to be announced, government officials have noted that India would not indulge in mediation talk between Ukraine and Russia, Hindustan Times reported. The officials have confirmed, India would convey messages between the two countries instead.

PM Modi's visit, which is a first by an Indian premier since Ukraine became independent in 1991, comes only a month after his Russia trip which coincided with a lethal strike on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

While Modi made a highly publicised trip to Moscow on July 8-9 aimed to strengthen trade and cooperation in areas ranging from nuclear energy to medicine, PM Modi was at the receiving end of strong criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last month President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said PM Modi could play a “significant role” in achieving peace in Ukraine. However, New Delhi has ruled out any mediatory role, HT reported.

Since the conflict aggravated in 2022, India has refused to censure Russia or Russian officials, much to the chagrin of Western superpowers. New Delhi has desisted taking sides or going against Russia which accounts for almost 60% of the arsenal of India’s armed forces and has emerged as one of the top suppliers of crude oil following sanctions imposed by the West.

However, following the strike on Ukraine, PM Modi had publicly rebuked President Putin using emotive language. Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying and reiterated New Delhi's position that Moscow and Kyiv should resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, saying "solutions are not possible on the battleground".

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Moscow also coincided with the NATO summit that took place between 9-10 July. At the summit, US, and NATO allies had vowed to bolster support for Ukraine to counter Russia.