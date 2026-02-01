India rejects Pakistan's allegations over Balochistan violence as ‘baseless’ — ‘Focus on addressing demands of people’

India on Sunday, February 1, rejected Pakistan's allegations on violence in Balochistan, saying it was Islamabad's attempt to deflect attention from the country's own internal issues. Terming all allegations as “baseless”, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that the neighbouring country should focus on what their nationals demand.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said, “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings.”

Advertisement

“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,” New Delhi said.

Also Read | 18 civilians among 33 killed in ‘coordinated’ separatist attacks in Pakistan

India's response to Pakistan came after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed New Delhi's involvement in the attacks on Balochistan.

Balochistan on Saturday, January 31, saw coordinated attacks on 48 different locations across 14 cities in the province - the responsibility of which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as part of Operation Herof 2.0.

The BLA, in a statement, said, “In Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran, the enemy's military, administrative and security structures were simultaneously targeted.”

Advertisement

“During this operation, a total of 84 occupying Pakistani army personnel, police, intelligence agencies, and CTD personnel were neutralized dozens were wounded and 18 personnel were captured alive and are currently in BLA custody. BLA fighters successfully took control of multiple enemy posts, including the central military headquarters and continue to hold strong positions at these locations. Enemy movement has been severely restricted across various cities, while Baloch fighters have consolidated their presence at key points,” it said.

Also Read | Blasts targeting Jaffar Express, other train disrupt rail traffic in Balochistan

The BLA also said that more than 30 government properties were taken under control and destroyed, including banks, government offices and prisons. In addition, more than 23 "enemy" vehicles were set on fire.

“Due to direct pressure on administrative structures in multiple cities, the enemy's routine operations and decision-making processes have been paralysed, while in urban areas, enemy army and police forces were forced to retreat and adopt defensive positions,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The BLA claimed to have taken control of multiple enemy posts, including the central military headquarters, and restricted enemy movement in various cities. The operation is ongoing, with multiple units participating, including the Fateh Squad, Majeed Brigade, and the intelligence wing ZIRAB.