India releases $2.5 million in aid for Palestine refugees days after backing ‘two-state solution’ with Israel

Government of India on Monday informed that they have released the first tranche of USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of USD 5 million for the year 2024-25.

An official press note informing the transaction read, “Over the years, in its endeavor to support the Palestinian refugees and their welfare, India has provided financial support to the tune of USD 35 million till 2023-24 for UN Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees.”

“During the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference held in New York, India announced that in addition to financial assistance, it will provide medicines to UNRWA based on the Agency's specific request, and reiterated its call for a safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.” the note added.

On 13 July, India reaffirmed its historic and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the vexed Palestine question, supporting a negotiated "two-state solution" leading to the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state" of Palestine at peace with Israel, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra, at a conference of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within (a) secure and recognised border, side by side at peace with Israel”.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said on Monday at least 38,664 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 80 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,097 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

The ministry also updated the toll from an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on Sunday, saying it had increased from 15 dead to 22.