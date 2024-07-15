India releases $2.5 million in aid for Palestine refugees days after backing ‘two-state solution’ with Israel

India releases USD 2.5 million to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees, reaffirming support for two-state solution in Palestine. Gaza reports 38,664 casualties in Israel-Palestine war.

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 06:45 PM IST
A wounded Palestinian girl is treated at the al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee Camp after the Israeli military bombardment of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) run Abu Araban school, turned shelter, where internally displaced Palestinians are living, in the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 14, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group
A wounded Palestinian girl is treated at the al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee Camp after the Israeli military bombardment of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) run Abu Araban school, turned shelter, where internally displaced Palestinians are living, in the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 14, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group(AFP)

Government of India on Monday informed that they have released the first tranche of USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of USD 5 million for the year 2024-25.

An official press note informing the transaction read, “Over the years, in its endeavor to support the Palestinian refugees and their welfare, India has provided financial support to the tune of USD 35 million till 2023-24 for UN Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees.”

Also Read | ‘Pro-Palestine’ cafe owner throws out Jewish family; netizens react

“During the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference held in New York, India announced that in addition to financial assistance, it will provide medicines to UNRWA based on the Agency's specific request, and reiterated its call for a safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.” the note added.

On 13 July, India reaffirmed its historic and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the vexed Palestine question, supporting a negotiated "two-state solution" leading to the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state" of Palestine at peace with Israel, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | ‘Empty threats will not work on me,’ says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

According to PTI, Charge d'Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra, at a conference of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within (a) secure and recognised border, side by side at peace with Israel”.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said on Monday at least 38,664 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Also Read | Hamas Denies Report It’s Quitting Gaza Cease Fire Talks

The toll includes 80 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,097 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

The ministry also updated the toll from an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza on Sunday, saying it had increased from 15 dead to 22.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 06:45 PM IST
HomeNewsworldIndia releases $2.5 million in aid for Palestine refugees days after backing ‘two-state solution’ with Israel

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue