New Delhi: India reported nearly 3,974 covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Friday.

The country’s active caseload has declined to 39,583 with the total number of covid cases recorded at more than 4.45 crores. As many as 528629 deaths have been reported in the last two years due to covid.

While Assam has reported 2720 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 886 active cases. Karnataka has reported 2733 active cases while Kerala has 11646 active cases. Maharashtra has 3276 active cases, Odisha 1258 cases, Rajasthan with 462 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5507 active cases; Uttarakhand 1002 cases, West Bengal has 3193 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.23% while the weekly positivity rate is 1.44 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 5096 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,19,095 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 89.50 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,20,734 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States/UTs have been told to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis andconstant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.