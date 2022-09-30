India reports around 3,974 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM IST
The country’s active caseload has declined to 39,583 with the total number of covid cases recorded at more than 4.45 crores
New Delhi: India reported nearly 3,974 covid cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data said on Friday.