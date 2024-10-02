India rescues 67 nationals trapped in job scam in Cambodia

The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh, alongside the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, rescued 67 Indian nationals from fraudulent job scams. The victims, coerced into cybercrime, are being repatriated, with 39 already returned to India. Over 5,000 Indians have been affected by such scams in Cambodia.

The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh, in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, has successfully rescued 67 Indian nationals who were trapped in fraudulent job scams in Cambodia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rescue operation highlights the ongoing efforts to address the issue of fake job offers that have lured many into cybercrime activities in scam compounds.

India's Successful Rescue Operation in Cambodia On September 22, acting on specific leads provided by the Embassy, the Cambodian police conducted a rescue operation in Poipet, freeing 67 Indian nationals from exploitative conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Embassy of India is now facilitating their repatriation in batches, ensuring a smooth return process for the victims. A team of Embassy officials is actively overseeing the repatriation efforts and is present at the airport to assist the returning nationals.

As of now, 15 Indian nationals have already returned to India on September 30, followed by 24 more who left on October 1, 2024. The remaining 28 individuals are expected to reach India in the coming days.

Job Scam in Cambodia The cyber work scam in Cambodia involves deceiving Indian nationals with promises of legitimate employment opportunities, typically in data entry or similar roles. However, upon arrival in Cambodia, the victims are coerced into participating in illegal cyber activities, such as creating fake social media profiles and engaging in fraudulent schemes to scam unsuspecting individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victims are subjected to exploitation, with threats of withholding basic necessities like food and accommodation if they fail to meet targets set by the perpetrators.

Discovery of the Job Scam in Cambodia The issue of fake job scams in Cambodia came to light after the Rourkela Police in Odisha dismantled a cyber-crime syndicate on December 30 last year, leading to the arrest of eight individuals allegedly involved in trafficking people to Cambodia.

Helplines for Indians trapped in Cambodia job scam Indian nationals currently caught in jobb scams in Cambodia and wishing to return to India can reach out to the Indian Embassy via their emergency contact number: +85592881676. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They can also email the Indian Embassy at cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in and visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in, or contact the Cambodian hotline at +85592686969.

Track Record of Repatriation Since January 2022, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has facilitated the repatriation of over 1,000 Indian citizens, with nearly 770 repatriated in the first nine months of 2024. It is reported that over 5,000 Indians have been duped into illegal cyber work scam in Cambodia.