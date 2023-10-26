India to resume visa services for Canadians, easing tensions in a dispute over Sikh separatist killing

India will resume its visa services for Canadians from today, the Indian Embassy in Ottawa announced Wednesday. The a move that could ease tensions in a high-profile dispute over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian High Commission statement said, "After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some of the recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services."

Accordingly, services for entry, business, medical and conference visas will be allowed starting Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Emergency services will continue to be handled by the Indian High Commission and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver," it said.

The official said tourist, student, employment, and film visas are yet to be resumed but will be dealt with as the circumstances dictate.

Canada recalls 41 diplomats The Indian easing of the visa ban Wednesday came days after Canada said it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India. That decision came after Canada said New Delhi warned it would strip their diplomatic immunity — something Canadian officials characterized as a violation of the Geneva Convention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Indian government last week rejected any notion that it violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.

Why the visa services were stopped? Relations between India and Canada soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused Indian intelligence of involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim India dismissed as "absurd."

Nijjar, who advocated the creation of a separate Sikh state carved out of India, was wanted by Indian authorities on charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada has called for India to cooperate in the investigation into his death and expelled an Indian diplomat.

New Delhi expressed outrage, and reacted by taking countermeasures that included shutting down visa services for Canadians. The Indian government had also advised its nationals not to travel to parts of Canada “given the increase in anti-Indian activities."

