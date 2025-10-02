India rips into Pakistan over ‘hypocrisy’ on human rights, ‘country with worst human rights records lecturing others’

India has slammed Pakistan at the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva for its “hypocrisy” on human rights, as it highlighted the persecution of minorities within Pakistan. India was represented by diplomat Mohammed Hussain.

In his statement at the UNHRC, Mohammed Hussain called it "deeply ironic" that a country with one of the poorest human rights records was trying to lecture others. “They misuse this forum with fabricated allegations against India, which only expose their hypocrisy,” he said.

Hussain further stated that, rather than spreading propaganda, Pakistan should address its “state-sponsored persecution and systematic discrimination” of its religious and ethnic minorities.

Using the right to reply, Pakistan's envoy Abbas Sarwar accused India of deflecting attention from what he called the "dire human rights situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian government has made yet another futile claim to avoid scrutiny of its record in the territory," he said, repeating Islamabad's long-standing line on Kashmir.

He also claimed that the situation in Ladakh revealed the “reality of India’s illegal actions in August 2019”.

Meanwhile, at least three police personnel were killed and many others were injured after a strike in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), called by Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over unfulfilled charter of demands, resulted in simultaneous protests by rival groups.

Earlier, speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying India has long grappled with terrorism emanating from its neighbourhood, calling the country “an epicentre of global terrorism”.

“India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year,” Jaishankar said.

“India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice,” said Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor that was launched across Pakistan and PoK on 7 May 2025 in a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.