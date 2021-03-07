India, Russia and Iran to be part of new US plan on ending war in Afghanistan

The fourth element of the efforts will be aimed at reducing violence. Blinken said that he shared Ghani’s view that “every effort must be made to reduce the high levels of violence in Afghanistan, which are exacting an unacceptable toll on the Afghan people and deeply undermining efforts to achieve peace." The US Secretary of State added that the US had prepared a “revised proposal for a 90-day Reduction-in-Violence," intended to prevent a Spring Offensive by the Taliban and to “coincide with our diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement." Khalilzad would share this proposal with Ghani, Blinken said.