India, Russia discuss coordinating efforts to tackle Afghanistan situation

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to coordinate their approaches to Afghanistan at multilateral fora as they discussed the importance of Afghans defining parameters of the future state structure of their country as well as the need to prevent the escalation of violence, a Russian statement said.

The two countries also discussed the humanitarian crisis in the country after the exit of US troops and the Pakistan-backed Taliban taking over the capital Kabul on 15 August after a military blitz across the country.

The prospects of joint Russian-Indian efforts to create conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue was also among the subjects discussed in a meeting in New Delhi between Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and the secretary of Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for the inter-governmental consultations on the situation in Afghanistan with Doval. The consultations follow telephonic talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi last month.

Patrushev and Doval “discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of security with an emphasis on further interaction on the anti-terrorist track, combating illegal migration and drug trafficking," the Russian statement said.

“Attention was paid to intensifying joint work of the both country's special services and military bodies," it said.

The two officials also discussed the “humanitarian and migration problems in this country, as well as prospects for the Russian-Indian joint efforts aimed at creating conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue," it said.

“The importance of defining parameters of the future state structure of Afghanistan by the Afghans themselves, as well as the need to prevent the escalation of violence, social, ethnic and confessional contradictions in the country, were emphasized," the Russian statement added.

The discussions in New Delhi took place hours after the Taliban announced their new interim government in Kabul with an all-male cabinet line-up late Tuesday. The new cabinet included many members who have been sanctioned by the US and the UN. The two sides are expected to discuss the political, security, and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover on 15 August.

India, Russia and Iran were once seen as the main backers of an anti-Taliban alliance between 1996 to 2001. This time around, the positions of the three countries seem to have undergone a change. Russia and Iran have opened lines of communication with the Taliban and had also hosted members of the group and the representatives of the former Afghan government to ensure a government in Kabul sans violence. The Pakistan Taliban did not show much inclination of peace talks and ensured a decisive military victory in their favour before taking over the capital Kabul on 15 August.

New Delhi has also opened lines of communication with the Taliban but is waiting and watching to see if its major security concerns – ie whether groups like the Lashkar e Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed that Indian interests in Kashmir and other parts of the country – are taken on board by the Taliban.

Russia has been concerned about any unrest in the Central Asian countries due to export of Taliban’s Islamist ideology. The threat from drugs, the role of regional countries and details of India-Russia cooperation to meet current and future challenges as well as steps to assist Afghanistan were among the subjects on the table, two people privy to the matter said separately.

Patrushev, after his meeting with Doval, is to call on Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, news reports said Patrushev’s arrival in New Delhi coincided with the visits to India by the intelligence chiefs of Britain and the US – MI-6 chief Richard Moore and CIA chief William Burns. According to the news reports, the visits by Moore and Burns also were in the context of the security situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

