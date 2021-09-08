India, Russia discuss coordinating efforts to tackle Afghanistan situation

India, Russia and Iran were once seen as the main backers of an anti-Taliban alliance between 1996 to 2001. This time around, the positions of the three countries seem to have undergone a change. Russia and Iran have opened lines of communication with the Taliban and had also hosted members of the group and the representatives of the former Afghan government to ensure a government in Kabul sans violence. The Pakistan Taliban did not show much inclination of peace talks and ensured a decisive military victory in their favour before taking over the capital Kabul on 15 August.