Home >News >World >India, Russia security chiefs say Taliban must keep promises: Report

India, Russia security chiefs say Taliban must keep promises: Report

Premium
Taliban fighters guard a check-point on a main street in Kabul, Afghanistan.
1 min read . 05:45 PM IST Reuters

There was need for the Taliban to adhere to promises they had made, the source said, following the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI: The national security advisers of Russia and India held talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday and agreed that foreign militant groups operating from its soil posed a threat to Central Asia countries and India, an Indian government source said.

There was need for the Taliban to adhere to promises they had made, the source said, following the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

