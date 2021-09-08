This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India, Russia security chiefs say Taliban must keep promises: Report
1 min read.05:45 PM ISTReuters
There was need for the Taliban to adhere to promises they had made, the source said, following the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval
NEW DELHI: The national security advisers of Russia and India held talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday and agreed that foreign militant groups operating from its soil posed a threat to Central Asia countries and India, an Indian government source said.
There was need for the Taliban to adhere to promises they had made, the source said, following the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
