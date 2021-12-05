India, Russia to ink deal worth over 5,100 crore to produce AK-203 assault

The 21st Annual India-Russia Summit, which will be held on December 6, will be of major political significance as Moscow-New Delhi ties will further develop the strategic partnership of the two nations.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to India on Monday would be inking the major deal with India worth over ₹5,100 crore for producing AK-203 assault rifles within the country.

Putin intends to discuss with PM Modi initiatives on further developing Russian-Indian strategic partnership

The Russian President during his one-day visit is also scheduled to hand over the model of an S-400 air defence system to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of delivery of the weapon system to India, sources said.

The main attraction of the visit would be the finalisation of the AK-203 assault rifle deal which would be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The production of the over five lakh rifles by the India-Russia joint venture company would see a complete transfer of technology within seven years of signing the contract.

The two sides were also discussing the conclusion of the Igla air defence system deal but that is not likely to be signed during this visit, sources said.

The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian-made components as the transfer of technology happens slowly.

These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

Meanwhile, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he intends to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi new "large-scale" initiatives on further developing "specially privileged" Russian-Indian relations.

"This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good dynamics; ties are actively developing in the energy sector, innovation, space, and the production of coronavirus vaccines and medicines," said Putin during the ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"There is extensive cooperation in the defence sector, including through the creation of joint ventures," he emphasised.

Underlining that India is one of the authoritative centres of the multipolar world, Putin said it has a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own.

"I am convinced that, relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue working together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian ties," he added.

Putin said that he intended to discuss with PM Modi new large-scale initiatives on further developing "specially privileged Russian-Indian relations and Russian-Indian strategic partnership".

Russian President Putin will arrive here on Monday for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

This will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and PM Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had announced.

