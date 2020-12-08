India's call to UN to acknowledge violence against Hindus, Sikhs finds support

NEW DELHI: India’s call to the United Nations to expand its criticism of violence against religions beyond Judaism, Christianity and Islam, and include non-Abrahamic religions has found support from some quarters.

“This is a fair demand from India! India calls out UN on missing Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism from resolutions. UN doesn’t speak of Indian religions in the same breath as ‘Abrahamic’ religions. This must change!" said Erik Solheim, former Norwegian peace envoy between the Sri Lankan government and the Tamil Tiger rebels who was also the head of the UN Environment Programme between 2016 and 2018.

In a speech at the UN session on “Culture of Peace" last week, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission, Ashish Sharma had pointed out what he described as “disconcerting trends" in the world today.

While agreeing to the fact that “anti-Semitism, Islamaphobia and anti-Christian acts need to be condemned and India firmly condemns such acts," Sharma appointed out that the “UN resolutions on such important issues speak only of these three Abrahamic religions together."

“This august body fails to acknowledge the rise of hatred and violence against Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism also. The shattering of the iconic Bamyan Buddha by fundamentalists, the terrorist bombing of the Sikh gurudwara in Afghanistan where 25 Sikh worshipers were killed and the destruction of Hindu and Buddhist temples and minority cleansing of these religions by countries, calls for condemning such acts against these religions also. But the current Member States refuse to speak of these religions in the same breath as the first three 'Abrahamic' religions," he said at the session organized by the UN regularly since 1997.

The reference was to the destruction of the Bamyan Buddhas by the Taliban in 2001 before the group was ousted by the US-led coalition and the killing of 25 Sikhs in a terrorist attack in Kabul in March this year. India also regularly raises the issue of the destruction or desecration of Hindu temples and Sikh Gurudwaras in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Questioning the “selectivity" exercised by the UN, Sharma noted that more than 1.2 billion practise Hinduism and 535 million Buddhism, while Sikhism has around 30 million followers worldwide.

“It is time that attacks against these religions are also added to earlier list of the three Abrahamic religions when such resolutions are passed. Culture of peace cannot be only for Abrahamic religions. And as long as such selectivity exists, the world can never truly foster a culture of peace," he said.

Pakistan and the Philippines had co-sponsored a resolution on 1 December on inter-religious dialogue with Bangladesh and other countries. India had supported Bangladesh's resolution and Sharma’s comments were in this context.

In his comments, he had also called out Pakistan for its violation of a resolution on the Culture of Peace passed by the UN last year.

“Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body. This act goes against Sikh religion and its preservation and protection. You will recall that this holy Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara finds mention in that earlier resolution. That resolution stands violated by Pakistan," he said.

Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan is where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism spent the last years of his life. Last year, Pakistan had developed the shrine into a major religious tourism hub given that Sikhs across the world were marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. However, last month, Pakistani authorities transferred the management of the shrine to a non-Sikh body drawing criticism from India.

Criticising Pakistan for its bigotry against “religions in India" Sharma said: “If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond. Till then we will only be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing. “

Sharma also underlined India’s credentials as a multi-religious country, saying India was the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. But it was also where Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism had “taken strong root."

“Today, every one of the world’s major religions has a home in India," he said, adding that India had provided shelter to waves of those persecuted in foreign lands, and allowed them to thrive in India.

