Home >News >World >India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues
India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues (mint)
India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues (mint)

India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 10:47 PM IST PTI

India and South Korea exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation

India and South Korea on Thursday exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation.

The India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held virtually, with the Indian delegation led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the South Korean delegation headed by Il Park, Director-General, Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation," the MEA said in a statement.

Both the sides agreed to take forward their fruitful discussions and to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
HSBC India has already established its capability and expertise in Green Loans, the bank said (REUTERS)

HSBC India launches 'Green Deposit Programme' to finance eco-friendly projects

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
South Korea Covid-19 update: Total infections 15,515 including 305 deaths. (AP)

South Korea battles worst coronavirus outbreak in months, warns of crisis

3 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (Photo: ANI)

India, China agree to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously: MEA

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout