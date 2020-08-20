Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues
India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues

India, S Korea deliberate on non-proliferation issues

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST PTI

India and South Korea exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation

India and South Korea on Thursday exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation.

India and South Korea on Thursday exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation.

The India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held virtually, with the Indian delegation led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the South Korean delegation headed by Il Park, Director-General, Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held virtually, with the Indian delegation led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the South Korean delegation headed by Il Park, Director-General, Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on global developments and contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation," the MEA said in a statement.

Both the sides agreed to take forward their fruitful discussions and to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated