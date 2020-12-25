India’s services sector set to gain from Brexit agreement

Jayant Krishna, group CEO of the UK India Business Council, said his organization recently conducted a survey of large and small UK-based firms to evaluate the impact of Brexit on their business ties with India. “One-hundred percent of them said Brexit would either cause their businesses in India to grow or have no impact. For the majority (69%), it will have no impact. For 31%, Brexit has caused their companies to plan to do more business with India, which is highly encouraging. Overall, Brexit would certainly have a favourable impact on the business footprint of UK firms in India," Krishna added.