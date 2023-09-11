India, Saudi mull local currency trade2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Both also agreed to expedite talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a six- nation grouping that includes Saudi Arabia.
NEW DELHI : India and Saudi Arabia have begun discussions on trading in national currencies, officials from the ministry of external affairs said after a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
