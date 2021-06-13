India says it will study Biden's infrastructure plan that rivals China's BRI

When asked whether there was any discussion on the origin of COVID, the MEA official said "I can say that leaders of the G7 and guest countries had a very detailed and intense discussion on the need for reforming global health governance, I would like to emphasise in this regard that India has been actively engaged with the international community at the levels of G20, G7 and the World Health Assembly on various aspects related to dealing with the current pandemic, learning lessons and preparing for future pandemics."