India on Friday rubbished Pakistan's comments that the current government is punishing ‘Kashmiris by demolishing residential homes and terminating land leases to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihoods’. Using its rights in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond, the Indian representative called it to be "malicious propaganda" against India and asserted that ‘Pakistan is obsessed with India’.

India's representative Seema Pujani, who was speaking at the council, said, "Pakistan's obsession with India while its population battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom is an indication of the state's misplaced priorities. I would advise its leadership and officials to focus their energies on working for the benefit of their own population instead of baseless propaganda."

This comes in response to Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's comments. Khar on Thursday had said "political expediency has condoned the Hindutva regime to dehumanise the Kashmiri people by falsely equating their legitimate pursuit of rights with the canard of terrorism."

"The Indian occupying authorities have stepped up collective punishment of Kashmiris by demolishing residential homes and terminating land leases to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihoods," Khar said.

Meanwhile, Pujani also condemned Turkish representative's comments on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We regret the comments made by Turkiye on a matter that is an internal affair of India and advise it to refrain from making unsolicited comments on our internal matters," Seema Pujani said.

"As regards the OIC statement, we reject the unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The fact is that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always be part of India. Pakistan is in illegal occupation of Indian territory. Instead of calling upon its member Pakistan to give up state-sponsored terrorism and to lift its occupation of Indian territory, OIC has let Pakistan hijack and misuse its platform for carrying out its nefarious agenda of engaging in malicious propaganda against India," she added.