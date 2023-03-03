India says ‘Pakistan obsessed with us’ even as its people battle worst economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- I would advise its leadership and officials to focus their energies on working for the benefit of their own population instead of baseless propaganda, India advises Pakistan
India on Friday rubbished Pakistan's comments that the current government is punishing ‘Kashmiris by demolishing residential homes and terminating land leases to deprive Kashmiris of their livelihoods’. Using its rights in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond, the Indian representative called it to be "malicious propaganda" against India and asserted that ‘Pakistan is obsessed with India’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×