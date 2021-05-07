India seeks Australia’s support for waiver of patent protections for Covid jabs

During his conversation, Modi “conveyed his appreciation for the prompt and generous support extended by the government and people of Australia for India’s fight against the second wave of covid-19," the statement said – a reference to Australia rushing in assistance as India battles a vicious second wave of infections that has brought the country’s health infrastructure to breaking point. Hospitals have reported that lack of oxygen and intensive care beds as well as critical medicines – resulting in the daily death tolls saying at over 3,000 for a number of days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}