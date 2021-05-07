Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >India seeks Australia’s support for temporary waiver of patent protections for Covid jabs

India seeks Australia’s support for temporary waiver of patent protections for Covid jabs

Premium
India seeks Australia’s support for waiver of patent protections for Covid jabs
2 min read . 06:41 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • India put forth its views during a telephone conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian prime minister Scott Morrison
  • This came a day after the US and France backed the proposal for a temporary waiver first brought forward by India and South Africa last October

New Delhi: India on Friday sought Australia’s support for a proposal for a temporary waiver of patent protections for covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation, a move that would boost supplies of the life-saving inoculations to poorer nations.

New Delhi: India on Friday sought Australia’s support for a proposal for a temporary waiver of patent protections for covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation, a move that would boost supplies of the life-saving inoculations to poorer nations.

India put forth its views during a telephone conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. This came a day after the US and France backed the proposal for a temporary waiver first brought forward by India and South Africa last October .

TRENDING STORIES See All

India put forth its views during a telephone conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. This came a day after the US and France backed the proposal for a temporary waiver first brought forward by India and South Africa last October .

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Prime Minister sought Australia's support for the initiative taken at the WTO by India and South Africa to seek a temporary waiver under TRIPS in this context," a statement from Modi’s office said.

During his conversation, Modi “conveyed his appreciation for the prompt and generous support extended by the government and people of Australia for India’s fight against the second wave of covid-19," the statement said – a reference to Australia rushing in assistance as India battles a vicious second wave of infections that has brought the country’s health infrastructure to breaking point. Hospitals have reported that lack of oxygen and intensive care beds as well as critical medicines – resulting in the daily death tolls saying at over 3,000 for a number of days.

During the telephone conversation, Modi and Morrison “agreed on the need to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines for containing covid-19 globally," the statement said.

The two leaders also assessed the progress made in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the Virtual Summit held on 4 June last year and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and foster people-to-people ties, it said.

“The Leaders also discussed regional issues and reiterated the importance of working together for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!