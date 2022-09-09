India seeks to extend pact for fuel transport via Bangladesh

“In case there is any disruption at Silchar, we will get through the India-Bangladesh side. That (option) has been there, and it is there is till 30 November. We are trying to solidify and extend it (deal) further for LPG and fuel transport. So instead of going through Silchar and the hilly areas which are prone to landslide, we can come through Bangladesh straight to the Tripura border," one of the officials said.

