India sends 36,000 MT petrol, 40,000 MT diesel to Sri Lanka in 24 hrs. Read here

India sends 36,000 MT petrol, 40,000 MT diesel to Sri Lanka in 24 hrs. Read here1 min read . 06 Apr 2022
Sri Lanka has been experiencing acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials, which has resulted in a severe economic crisis
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sri Lanka has been experiencing acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials, which has resulted in a severe economic crisis
As Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis deepens, neighbour India has been providing furl to the island country, to aid stabilizing its domestic economy.
As Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis deepens, neighbour India has been providing furl to the island country, to aid stabilizing its domestic economy.
According to a tweet by the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, in the past 24 hours, India has sent total of 76,000 tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka. This brought up the total supply of fuel under Indian assistance to 2,70,000 tonnes.
According to a tweet by the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, in the past 24 hours, India has sent total of 76,000 tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka. This brought up the total supply of fuel under Indian assistance to 2,70,000 tonnes.
“#Indian credit line for fuel at work!!! One consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to #SriLanka in the last 24 hours. Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT," the tweet read.
“#Indian credit line for fuel at work!!! One consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to #SriLanka in the last 24 hours. Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT," the tweet read.
See the post here
See the post here
Sri Lanka plunged into an a great economic crisis, which was followed by mass protests all over the country. Barring President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , most ministers have resigned. Finance minister Basil Rajapaksa has been fired.
Sri Lanka plunged into an a great economic crisis, which was followed by mass protests all over the country. Barring President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , most ministers have resigned. Finance minister Basil Rajapaksa has been fired.
The President is under pressure to resign as protests escalate over an economic crisis.
The President is under pressure to resign as protests escalate over an economic crisis.
Sri Lanka, home to 22 million people has been experiencing acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials. There has also been a record inflation and crippling power cuts.
Sri Lanka, home to 22 million people has been experiencing acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials. There has also been a record inflation and crippling power cuts.
These conditions forced citizen into widespread misery in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
These conditions forced citizen into widespread misery in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
The South Asian country, which emerged from a devastating civil war in 2009 only to be rocked by Islamist bombings in 2019, has also been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed its vital tourism sector.
The South Asian country, which emerged from a devastating civil war in 2009 only to be rocked by Islamist bombings in 2019, has also been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed its vital tourism sector.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dealt a new blow to the tourism industry as the two European countries represented Sri Lanka's first and third biggest sources of visitors in January.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dealt a new blow to the tourism industry as the two European countries represented Sri Lanka's first and third biggest sources of visitors in January.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!