India sends 7,725 kilograms of humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid war. Read here

It is important to note that this is not the first time India has shown support to Ukraine as India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on March. Notably, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence, even as India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, news agency ANI report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}