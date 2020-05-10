Home > News > world > India sends food and medical assistance to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Kesari departs for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide food items, COVID related medicines and medical assistance teams, as part of government's 'Mission Sagar', Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-05-2020_000109B) (PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Kesari departs for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide food items, COVID related medicines and medical assistance teams, as part of government's 'Mission Sagar', Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-05-2020_000109B) (PTI)

India sends food and medical assistance to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2020, 06:50 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Food and medical assistance have also been sent to Comoros and Seychelles
  • Naval ship Kesari was carrying medical teams, essential medicines and food items to the five countries in line with India's ‘time-tested’ role as the first responder to any crisis in the Indian Ocean region

NEW DELHI : India has sent food and medical assistance to the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles by a naval ship following separate requests for help in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The ship has been dispatched sent under India's 'Mission Sagar' launched to help the friendly countries deal with the pandemic.

The Indian foreign ministry in a statement said the Indian naval ship Kesari was carrying medical teams, essential medicines and food items to the five countries in line with India's "time-tested" role as the first responder to any crisis in the Indian Ocean region.

“The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi’) s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond," the Indian navy said in a separate statement.

"Responding to their requests for assistance in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, India has sent Indian Naval Ship Kesari to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, carrying on board two medical assistance teams, consignments of covid related essential medicines and essential food items," the foreign ministry statement said.

It said the medical assistance teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros to help their governments deal with covid-19. The team for Comoros will also help tackle dengue fever in the country, it said.

Apart from medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, the ship will also deliver about 600 tonnes of food items to Maldives, the statement said. The consignment for Mauritius includes some Ayurvedic medicines, it said.

"The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Several Indians who are travelling by the warship lauded the evacuation plan launched by the government.

698 Indians stranded in Maldives sail back home under 'Operation Samudra Setu'

4 min read . 08 May 2020
Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar (2L) and Commanding Officer INS Airavat Commander Sunil Sankar (R) in the presence of Prime Minister of Republic of Madagascar Christian Lois Ntsay (C) during Op Vanilla in Madagascar (PTI)

India comes to cyclone-hit Madagascar's rescue

1 min read . 02 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout