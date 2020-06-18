NEW DELHI : India is set to get elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council —seen as the global high table—on Wednesday for a two-year term starting in January 2021.

The UN General Assembly has begun elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday under special voting arrangements put in place here due to covid-19 related restrictions.

President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande announced the commencement of the elections on Wednesday morning.

UN diplomats, staff and other personnel arrived at the General Assembly hall wearing masks and immediately left the venue after casting their ballots.

In previous years, the General Assembly hall was packed to capacity during the elections as UN diplomats and officials participated in the ballots.

Adhering to social distancing guidelines due to covid-19 pandemic, the 193 UN member states have been allotted different time slots to cast their ballots next week in the General Assembly Hall for the crucial election.

Eight time slots were allocated to member states to cast their ballots in the General Assembly Hall. The voting continued till late on Wednesday night with an additional 30-minute time slot for voters who are unable to visit the assembly hall during the specific time slot communicated to them. Muhammad-Bande is overseeing the proceedings in the General Assembly Hall and the tellers are also observing the whole process.

According to people familiar with the developments, India along with Mexico and Kenya are set to be elected comfortably with contests expected for the other two non-permanent seats for which voting is to happen later on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council has 10 non-permanent members in addition to the five veto-wielding permanent members—Britain, China, France, Russia and the US.

To secure a win, India needs two-thirds of UN General Assembly members to vote for it—in other words secure 129 votes. This will be the eighth time India will be sitting at the horseshoe shaped table—the previous times were during 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

Given its population and growing profile, India has been seeking a greater say in international rule-making. But its efforts to include itself and other nations have come to nought mainly due to opposition from China.

Since March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the leaders of more than 40 countries—with discussions centering on the covid-19 crisis and the post-pandemic world order. On Tuesday, Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Canada is one of the candidates vying for the Western European and Others Group seats in Wednesday’s election along with Norway and Ireland. Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar has also been speaking to his counterparts as well.

PTI contributed to this story.

