NEW DELHI: India is set to get elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, touted as the global high table, on Wednesday for a two-year term starting in January 2021.

According to people familiar with the developments, India along with Mexico and Kenya will get elected comfortably, with contests expected for the other two non-permanent seats for which voting will take place later today.

The UN Security Council has 10 non-permanent members besides the five veto-wielding permanent ones--Britain, China, France, Russia and the US.

To secure a win, India needs two-thirds of UN General Assembly members to vote for it or get 129 votes.

This will be the eighth time India will sit at the horseshoe shaped table. India was elected for 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012 in the past.

Given its population and growing profile, India has been seeking a greater say in international rule making. But its efforts to ensure veto-wielding the UN Security Council to include itself and other nations has come to nought mainly due to opposition from China.

Since March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the leaders of more than 40 countries, with discussions centring on the covid-19 crisis and the post pandemic world order. On Tuesday, Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau. Canada is one of the candidates vying for the Western European and Others Group seats in Wednesday’s election along with Norway and Ireland. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has also been speaking to his counterparts.

Outlining India’s priorities when it assumes the non-permanent member’s seat, Jaishankar last week had said India would “seek to move towards a new orientation for reformed multilateral system," besides responsible and inclusive solutions, “concrete and result oriented action at the Security Council for an effective response to international terrorism" and “reformed multilateralism to reflect contemporary reality."

India was also in favour of a “comprehensive approach to peace and security guided by dialogue, mutual respect and commitment to international law," Jaishankar said.

“We have always been a voice of reason, a votary of international law. We advocate dialogue, consultations and fairness in our approach to global issues and we emphasise global development, addressing climate change and eradicating poverty as central to the planet’s future," Jaishankar had said.

The minister pointed out that India will assume a seat at the global high table at a time when the “normal process of international governance has been under increasing strain as friction has increased."

“Traditional and non traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked, terrorism is the most egregious of such examples," the minister had said, adding, “Global institutions remain unreformed and under-represented. They are, therefore, less able to deliver."

Besides the five non-permanent members, the UN General Assembly will also elect today its president for the 2020-21 session. Only one candidate is running, Turkey’s Volkan Boz Ki

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated