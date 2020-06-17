India set to win as non-permanent member of UN Security Council

Since March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the leaders of more than 40 countries, with discussions centring on the covid-19 crisis and the post pandemic world order. On Tuesday, Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau. Canada is one of the candidates vying for the Western European and Others Group seats in Wednesday’s election along with Norway and Ireland. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has also been speaking to his counterparts.