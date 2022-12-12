India setting agenda for the world at G20, says Amitabh Kant

India setting agenda for the world at G20, says Amitabh Kant1 min read . 07:44 PM IST
- India will be hosting G20 in almost every state and union territory, which have a huge opportunity to transform themselves, said Amitabh Kant
MUMBAI :The G20 presidency has India given an opportunity to set the agenda, instead of following those set by other nations, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday, ahead of the first development working Group meeting in Mumbai from 13-16 December.
The Group of Twenty or G20 is the forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India holds the presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.
“When India takes over presidency of G20, it will be the first time we will be setting the agenda. We have done a lot of developmental work. We have opened about 400 million new bank accounts since 2015, equivalent to the entire population of the United States," said Kant.
India, he said, will be hosting G20 in almost every state and union territory, which have a huge opportunity to transform themselves.
“India will assume G20 presidency when there is a global turmoil. There is a major challenge because of climate crisis, slow sustainable development goal (SDG) implementation, which have to be done by 2030. So, you have 200 million people who suffered job losses; 100 million have been pushed into extreme poverty; there has been a disruption of global supply chain; SDG, instead of progressing, have regressed," he said.
G7, Kant said, is a very elitist body but in G20 both developed and developing countries are represented. “G20 has had a major impact in the past in global economic and financial issues," said Kant. The Group of Seven (G7) nations are represented by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Germany and Japan.
Kant said after the 2008 global economic crisis, there was coordinated action in the London G20 summit and a big package was announced. He added that Basel III norms for banks and the recapitalization of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also emerged from G20.
“When G20 takes place in India, the leadership summit on 9 and 10 September will be the biggest ever gathering of leaders in India. There will be 43 leaders; in addition to G20 there are nine special invitees and there are a vast range of international organizations like the United Nations (UN) to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Health Organization (WHO), World Trade Organisation (WTO), besides others," said Kant.
