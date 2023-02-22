India, Seychelles sign pact on information sharing in maritime security
- The MoU aims to promote collaboration between the two nations towards enhancing maritime domain awareness, information sharing and expertise development
NEW DELHI : In order to further the existing cooperation in the realm of maritime safety and security, IFC-IOR signed an MoU on 21 February 2023 with Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC), Seychelles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×