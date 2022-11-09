‘India should decrease its dependence on…’: Team Biden

‘India should decrease its dependence on…’: Team Biden2 min read . 12:31 PM IST
The White House asserted that the US has sought to deepen its partnership with India in every sector, including economics, security, and military cooperation.
The Biden administration said that India should decrease its dependence on Russia and reiterated that the US is committed to working with India on its transition away from Russia, according to the news agency ANI.
There are a number of countries that have learned 'the hard way of the fact' that Moscow is not a reliable source of energy or security, the White House said.
Addressing a press conference here, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "When it comes to India's relationship with Russia, the US has consistently made the point that it is a relationship, that developed and was cemented over the course of decades, really came to be during the Cold War at a time when the United States was not in a position to be an economic partner, a security partner, a military partner to India."
“That has changed. That's changed over the past 25 or so years. It's really a legacy, a bipartisan legacy that this country has achieved over the course of the past quarter century. President George W Bush's administration was really the first to put this into effect," he added as quoted by PTI.
Price also asserted that the US has sought to deepen its partnership with India in every sector, including economics, security, and military cooperation.
"India is a large country, a vast country, a large economy that has demanding needs. So, the transition and the reorientation that the US hopes to see from India is something that this administration will be committed to working with India on. But this will likely be a task not only for this administration but for administrations to come," Price said.
He was further asked about India's purchase of oil from Russia. Price said the United States has been intentional about exempting oil and gas, the energy sector, from the sanctions that have been imposed on Moscow, PTI reported.
Price said over the last few months, the US has had a number of high-level engagements with India.
(With inputs from agencies)
