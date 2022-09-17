Singapore delegation at the ISMR was led by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Minister for Finance. "During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing co-operation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas. Both sides deliberated upon wide range of issues which inter alia included Financial Sector Operations, Fintech, Regulatory Cooperation, Investment Opportunities and Current Economic Arrangements," Sitharaman said in tweets.

