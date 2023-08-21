India slams brakes on talk of BRICS common currency1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
The BRICS deliberations have focused on boosting trade in national currencies instead of on developing a common currency.
New Delhi: Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra downplayed the possibility of BRICS countries developing a common currency. In a special briefing with the media, Kwatra stated that the BRICS deliberations have focused on boosting trade in national currencies instead of on developing a common currency.