NEW DELHI : Slamming those who have described the Quad as a “Asian NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)," Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said that discussions among the Quad countries focus on issues like vaccines, student mobility, semiconductors, emerging technologies, climate change and maritime security.

Speaking at the sixth Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar also said that the Indo-Pacific construct reflects a more contemporary image of the world, mirroring the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it.

“The Indo-Pacific is a clear message that India will be be constrained between the Malacca Straits and the Gulf of Aden," Jaishankar said. “Our interests, our influence, our activity today go way beyond, When we look at a large canvas, we see Australia there, we see France there…there are a range of activities and projects on which we can act together," the minister said.

The minister’s comments came soon after Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev criticizing the Indo-Pacific strategy describing it as "dangerous" and an effort to revive the cold war mentality.

Jaishankar was on a panel which saw the Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and the visiting French foreign minister Jean-Yves le Drian also commenting and offering remarks on a new trilateral among the three countries.

Le Drian in his remarks said that three countries ie France, Australia and India shared the “same willingness to work together." The three countries also respected the rule of law, the French minister said.

In her comments, Payne said developing nations across the Indo-Pacific were facing various challenges due to the pandemic. She also touched on issues like challenges to rules-based global, sustainability of the oceans, climate change and strategic competition being witnessed in several parts of the globe.

Later, responding to a question on the emergence of plurilateralism, Jaishankar said that new groups of countries like Australia-France-India had emerged as a result of the failure of recognized and established multilateral bodies and groupings who did not rise to the expectation of people and countries especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

On the Quad which saw its first leaders’ level meeting last month on 12 March bringing together US president Joe Biden, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Jaishankar said the purpose of the coming together of the four countries was to work together for their national, regional and global benefits. He said that and his counterparts from the Quad countries including Payne had discussed cooperation in 10 subjects including new and emerging technologies and semiconductors – seen as areas that China has set its sights on to improve on its performance or gain global leadership in.

Slamming countries like China – which has described the Quad as an “Asian Nato" ie a grouping aimed at limiting its influence – Jaishankar said the idea that when the Quad members ie the US, India, Australia and Japan come together, “there is some sort of threat or messaging to others, I think people need to get over it."

Speaking at a session after Jaishankar titled ‘Plurilateralism Inc: The Future of Global Governance?,’ foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said India was today part of multiple groupings. “This is in keeping with our belief in working in close cooperation with all concerned on our regional, multilateral and global responsibilities," he said.

“We believe that the key to fighting the common challenges facing the post-pandemic world is genuine solidarity and effective multilateralism. It is important to strengthen exiting multilateral institutions to ensure that the benefits arising out of such collaborations are equitably shared," he added.

