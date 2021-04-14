India slams China over calling Quad as Asian NATO

On the Quad which saw its first leaders’ level meeting last month on 12 March bringing together US president Joe Biden, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Jaishankar said the purpose of the coming together of the four countries was to work together for their national, regional and global benefits. He said that and his counterparts from the Quad countries including Payne had discussed cooperation in 10 subjects including new and emerging technologies and semiconductors – seen as areas that China has set its sights on to improve on its performance or gain global leadership in.