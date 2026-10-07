India slams OIC's ‘willful blindness’ at UN, defends action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, PoK

India on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN General Assembly, rejecting its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi’s actions against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Responding to the OIC chair's statement, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb accused the group of being unable to “differentiate between the victim and the perpetrator”.

“I now respond to the statement made by the OIC Chair regarding India's focused and measured action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” Deb said at the UN General Assembly.

“It is unfortunate that the speaker is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction and cannot differentiate between the victim and the perpetrator,” he said.

“India has the full right to protect its people against terrorism on the border coming from Pakistan. The consequences of being involved in terrorism will not be tolerated,” Deb added.

Deb, the Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura, delivered India’s national statement at the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee on “Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism”. He is part of a 15-member parliamentary delegation that arrived in New York for a UN familiarisation week.

India on cross-border terrorism Deb said India understands from “bitter experience” that terrorism is not a theoretical threat but a “persistent and daily reality”.

“This threat has serious implications for international peace and security, economic progress, democratic institutions and human rights. It attacks the most fundamental right of every human being — the right to life,” he said.

“For decades, our people have suffered from cross-border terrorism,” Deb said, referring to the long-standing security challenge faced by India.

He also cited the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year, in which 26 tourists were killed, as an example of the devastating human cost of terrorism.

“The Pahalgam terror attack was a calculated assault on our sovereignty, planned and executed by networks that continue to enjoy state patronage, safe havens, and material and logistical support from across our western border,” he said.

“Terrorism is contrary to the values of the United Nations. Deliberately targeting civilians can never be justified in any manner. There is no distinction between good and bad terrorism. India considers terrorist attacks as crimes against humanity,” Deb said.

“As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘We consider that even a single attack is one too many and even a single life lost is one too many’,” he added.

India hits back at OIC over Kashmir Deb also criticised the OIC’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, urging the group to focus instead on Pakistan’s control over territory that India claims.

“The OIC chair would do better to focus on Pakistan's illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible,” Deb said.

“Such willful blindness only speaks of bigotry and intolerance,” he added.

His remarks came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the OIC Contact Group, calling them “unwarranted and factually incorrect”.

In a statement shared on X, the MEA said the OIC had no locus standi to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

The Indian response followed a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in New York, comprising Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Niger.