India has slammed Pakistan for its showing hospitality towards fugitive preacher Zakir Naik and also underlined Pakistan's approach in sheltering a wanted individual.

This comes after Naik recently met former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "This is not the first time that he has been treated in Pakistan."

"It shows the kind of approach his hosts have and what it means for us, and what it means in terms of giving so much support to a person who is wanted here," he added.

Naik had met former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their residence in Raiwind, reported Pakistan’s newspaper The Express Tribune on March 18.

During the meeting at the Sharif family estate, Naik and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders reportedly discussed various issues.

However, no official statement has been released regarding their conversation.

Naik is currently wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

Last week, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez had also met Naik after which he drew criticism.

Hafeez had shared photos from their meeting on social media, which led to widespread backlash.

According to The Express Tribune report, Hafeez posted: "Pleasure meeting with Zakir Naik," along with images of them together, including one taken at a restaurant.

The post sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning his decision to meet Naik.

A social media user commented on the post: "This is one of the reasons why the Indian cricket team and the Indian government do not want to come to Pakistan."