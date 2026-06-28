India slams Pakistan on claims of New Delhi's role in Karachi blasts: ‘Proclivity to rely on terrorism…’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday “categorically rejected” Pakistan’s allegations linking it to the recent terrorist attack in Karachi. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan had made baseless claims accusing India in connection with a recent incident in Karachi.

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“We categorically reject them,” said the MEA.

“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” MEA further added.

See the complete statement here:

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The Ministry of External Affairs’ response came a day after Pakistani security forces said they had foiled an attack on a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi, killing six militants and apprehending one after an intense gunfight lasting nearly 90 minutes.

Karachi blast Pakistan’s military said on Sunday that three personnel of its paramilitary Rangers were killed and four others injured during clashes after militants attacked a regional headquarters in Karachi the previous night, AFP reported.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the assault involved a militant ramming an explosives-laden vehicle into the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers in the southern port city on Saturday night, which then led to a heavy exchange of fire with security forces.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is a militant outfit that is frequently associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a rise in attacks, many of which have been claimed by the TTP and its allied groups, AFP reported.

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Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that Afghanistan is offering safe havens to militants following the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in 2021, a charge that Kabul has consistently rejected.

The armed forces statement said Pakistan will "continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country", and vowed retaliation, as reported by AFP.

AFP journalists reported hearing heavy gunfire in Karachi on Saturday night, while armed security personnel cordoned off roads around the Mosamiat Chowrangi area of the city, the capital of Sindh province.

Paramilitary troops were seen carrying ammunition as others patrolled the streets in pickup vehicles.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he had sought a detailed report on the incident.

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(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)

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