India slams Pakistan over Mehmood Qureshi’s Afghanistan remarks

“India has brought electricity, dams, schools, health clinics, roads and community projects to Afghanistan. The world knows what Pakistan has brought to Afghanistan," he said alluding to what is seen as Pakistan’s support to the rebel Taliban that was now capturing Afghan districts and provinces with the US and other international troops pulling out of the country. India accuses Pakistan of fomenting terrorism not only against it in Kashmir but also against Afghanistan. The Taliban has been accused of using violence to strengthen its claim for a prominent say in Afghanistan’s future as foreign troops withdraw from the country.