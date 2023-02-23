India, Sri Lanka hold 7th annual defence dialogue

NEW DELHI :The 7th Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka was held on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Defence Secretary, Giridhar Armane and his Sri Lankan counterpart General Kamal Gunaratne.
NEW DELHI :The 7th Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka was held on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Defence Secretary, Giridhar Armane and his Sri Lankan counterpart General Kamal Gunaratne.
“During the meeting, the ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed, with both sides agreeing to increase the complexity of bilateral exercises. Both the sides also reaffirmed their commitment to avail maximum benefits from each other’s experience and capacities in the context of training,’ the Defence Ministry said.
“During the meeting, the ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed, with both sides agreeing to increase the complexity of bilateral exercises. Both the sides also reaffirmed their commitment to avail maximum benefits from each other’s experience and capacities in the context of training,’ the Defence Ministry said.
Armane thanked General Kamal Gunaratne and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue. “India looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached."
Armane thanked General Kamal Gunaratne and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue. “India looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached."
The Indian delegation included officials from Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Service Headquarters and Ministry of External Affairs.
The Indian delegation included officials from Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Service Headquarters and Ministry of External Affairs.
The Sri Lankan delegation included Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana amongst other senior dignitaries.
The Sri Lankan delegation included Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana amongst other senior dignitaries.
“The Annual Defence Dialogue is the highest institutionalized interactive mechanism between both the countries. Its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the Armed Forces of India and Sri Lanka was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by both sides," the ministry added.
“The Annual Defence Dialogue is the highest institutionalized interactive mechanism between both the countries. Its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the Armed Forces of India and Sri Lanka was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by both sides," the ministry added.
Both Armed Forces continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations, it said.
Both Armed Forces continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations, it said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.