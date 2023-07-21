Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka have decided to carry out feasibility studies on establishing a petroleum pipeline and a land bridge connectivity project between the two countries.

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday engaged in extensive discussions during the latter's two-day visit to Delhi.

In his remarks to the media talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined."

PM Modi also informed on increasing the air connectivity between the two nations, stating that both countries have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka.

Last year, Sri Lanka faced a severe financial crisis, leading to a scarcity of foreign exchange reserves, which made it challenging for the country to finance essential imports, including fuel and medicine.

Speaking on the India-Sri Lanka ties, PM Modi said, “Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis."