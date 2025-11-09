India, Sri Lanka to begin 11th edition of joint military exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ in Belagavi from November 10

The 11th edition of the annual joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka, known as ‘Mitra Shakti,’ is scheduled to be held at the Foreign Training Node of Karnataka's Belagavi city, from November 10 to 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army announced on Saturday.

As per the ADGPI, exercise Mitra Shakti 2025 has an objective of enhancing the operational synergy between the Indian and Sri Lanka armies in conducting joint operations across urban and semi-urban terrains.

What is the purpose of the event? This collaborative training event underscores the shared commitment of both nations towards regional peace and security, the ADGPI said, adding that its aim was to strengthen defence cooperation between the two forces. It would also serve to further solidy the the strategic partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

The ADGPI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Exercise #MitraShakti_2025. The #IndianArmy is set to participate in the 11th edition of the annual Indo-Sri Lanka Exercise Mitra Shakti with the #SriLankaArmy at Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, from 10 to 23 November 2025.”

The post also mentioned the geopolitical significance of the event, stating, “Exercise Mitra Shakti 2025 aims to enhance the operational synergy between the two armies in conducting joint operations across urban and semi-urban terrain. The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional peace and security, while further strengthening Defence Cooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between the two forces.”

Annual rotation and previous edition overview ‘Mitra Shakti’ is an annual training event that is hosted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka.

The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise took place last year in Sri Lanka at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya.

The Indian contingent of 106 personnel was represented by a Battalion of Rajputana Rifles along with personnel from other arms and services. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan contingent was represented by personnel from the Gajaba Regiment of the Sri Lankan Army, ANI reported.

Also Read | India-Sri Lanka WC opener brought highest turnout for group game of a womens ICC event

During the 2024 edition, the Indian Army noted the significant value of the Joint Military Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two force, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.