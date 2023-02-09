India stands ready to extend support to people of Turkey: MoS Muraleedharan
Muraleedharan made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with medical equipment, ration and relief equipment took off for Turkey.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that India stands ready to extend support to the people of earthquake-hit Turkey.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×