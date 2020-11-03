India stands with Austria during this tragic time: Modi on Vienna terror attack

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the terror attack in Vienna and said India stood with Austria during this tragedy.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi said in a Twitter post. "India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Five people, including a gunman, were killed and 17 others wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before the start of a lockdown to curb coronavirus, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. The deceased attacker was a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction, an AP report said. The shooting began shortly near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which started on Tuesday.

The attack in Vienna comes days after a series of violent incidents in France in which several people were killed. The attacks in France were triggered after the beheading of a French school teacher on 16 October by one of his students after he showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his class. French president Emmanuel Macron, condemning the beheading, vowedto support freedom of speech.

In Austria, the victims included two men and two women who died from their injuries in the attack Monday evening, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. The suspected attacker was shot and killed by police. Seven others were in hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the attack, the Austrian news agency APA reported. In total, 17 people were being treated in hospitals, with gunshot wounds but also cuts.

“It is now confirmed that yesterday (Monday)'s attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Kurz said. “It was an attack out of hatred — hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity."

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer later told APA that the dead assailant, who had roots in the Balkan nation of North Macedonia, had a previous conviction under a law that punishes membership in terrorist organizations. The attacker, named Kujtim Fejzulai, was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 because he had tried to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group. He was granted early release in December under juvenile law.

Authorities were still trying to determine whether more attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna were urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday. Some 1,000 police officers were on duty in Vienna on Tuesday morning.

The Austrian embassy in New Delhi was closed for some days for security reasons, news reports said. Mint could not immediately verify the reports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via