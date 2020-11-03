India stands with Austria during this tragic time: Modi on Vienna terror attack

Five people, including a gunman, were killed and 17 others wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before the start of a lockdown to curb coronavirus, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. The deceased attacker was a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction, an AP report said. The shooting began shortly near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which started on Tuesday.