India stares at isolation as G20 seeks fresh SDR issue

A fresh SDR issue by IMF will help the least developed and developing countries facing foreign exchange crisis following the disproportionately steep fall in per capita income. The US and India had opposed the move last year, reportedly because they had feared that poor countries will utilize the liquidity to pay off bilateral debt to China, the biggest bilateral creditor, shielding it from exposure to an expected wave of debt restructuring. Some believe that India fears that Pakistan, with a teetering economy, may leverage the funding recourse to continue with its asymmetric warfare.