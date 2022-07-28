India stresses on need of sustaining peace at UNSC2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:34 AM IST
Two Indian BSF personnel were killed on Tuesday, during a violent protest in Congo, the personnel were part of peacekeeping mission by UNSC
Two Indian BSF personnel were killed on Tuesday, during a violent protest in Congo, the personnel were part of peacekeeping mission by UNSC
Listen to this article
In the aftermath of recent deaths of peacekeepers in Congo which includes two Indian BSF personnel, India on Wednesday emphasized on peacebuilding and sustaining peace at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).