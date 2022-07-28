In the aftermath of recent deaths of peacekeepers in Congo which includes two Indian BSF personnel, India on Wednesday emphasized on peacebuilding and sustaining peace at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) should exercise its convening role more effectively. It must involve itself more proactively in the activities of the Peacebuilding Fund to address the financial deficit" Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d'affaires, at UNSC told ANI.

India has acknowledged PBC's significance since its inception and deeply appreciated its advisory, bridging and convening roles.

"Our perspective on addressing conflicts has undergone a paradigm shift; from resolution, reconciliation and recovery to prevention and reconstruction," said Ravindra.

Mr. Ravindra mentioned inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and political processes, all of which are essential components of current attempts at conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

"We believe PBC needs enhanced support and increased focus from the member-states in fulfilling its mandate. We emphasize that inclusivity is cardinal to advancing national peacebuilding objectives. An exclusively donor-driven approach to peacebuilding may not be the most prudent path to follow," said Ravindra.

He further encouraged merit and in-depth study for enhanced financial support at peacebuilding activities.

"The ongoing discourse on enhanced financial support for peacebuilding activities through sources other than voluntary contributions merits an in-depth and careful study of the ramifications on the UN ecosystem. Any decision to that effect must be consensus-based," said Ravindra.

He also talked about proactive involvement in the activities of Peacebuilding fund to fill in the deficit.

"The advisory role of PBC should be exercised judiciously, only when warranted. It must involve more proactively in the activities of the Peacebuilding Fund to address the financial deficit," said Ravindra.

India contributes one of the most T/PCCs (Troop/Police Contributing Countries) to UN peace-keeping missions. Respect for national ownership and developmental goals of member-states is India's basic approach to peacebuilding missions.

India even assists countries at national and multilateral level in post-conflict circumstances by contributing grants and easy-term loans.

"Going forward, India will continue to be a force multiplier for peacebuilding efforts. We hope that these efforts will continue to be always driven by a "people-centric" approach," the Indian envoy told ANI.

On Tuesday, two BSF personnel succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests in Democratic Republic of Congo. The BSF personnel were part of UN peacekeeping mission

The Director General Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi. The BSF personnel held the rank of head constable and belonged to Rajasthan.

Two platoons of the BSF, comprising around 75 personnel, inducted in May, had been deployed in the area.