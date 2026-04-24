India strongly advises nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land

India on Thursday advised its citizens not to travel to Iran by air or land, following reports that some flights between the two countries had resumed.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran in its latest advisory also said that the "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran".
"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the embassy said.
It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.
The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers ( 989128109115, 989128109109, 989128109102 and 989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, reportedly at Pakistan’s request, to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the conflict. The announcement came just hours before the original two-week ceasefire was due to expire.
According to official figures, about 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28, and around 1,800 have since returned to India.
The war reportedly started after a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, prompting retaliatory strikes that widened the conflict across the Gulf region.
With inputs from PTI)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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